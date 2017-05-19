Namafox, Scorpions to fight for top spot

FIREWORKS are expected when Namafox Panamex and Scorpions battle for the top spot in the A-grade division of Prima Huon Volleyball Association in Lae on Saturday.

Namafox scraped home against NJAY in round 1 but have won their last two outings and they are well-placed to win this one.

Fox play a fast paced game built around their attacking quartet of Derek Kasao, Livingston Aika, Junior Gerea Kila and Bingmalo Ogisi.

Charlie Nodi will expect Ogisi to lift again as he did in the last outings. Supported by his experience, height and his fine form, the big man will turn to his new line jump serves to crack Scorpions’ defence.

Scorpions on the other hand will be back to atone for the shock loss to NJAY with proven match winners in Nantif Wanen, Noah Banka, Joel Kou, Joshua Koni, young Junior Banka and Dominic.

Like this: Like Loading...