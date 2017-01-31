Nasfund relocates Lihir office to Londolovit

THE relocation of the Lihir Nasfund office in New Ireland to the Londolovit central business district will benefit small contributors, an official says.

During the opening of the new office premises, Lihir Mining Area Landowners Association external affairs manager Dennis Gati said the decision to relocate was “good news which would be convenient” for Nasfund members in Lihir.

“The decision is also positive for businesses on the island, especially the small contractors,” he said.

“Your decision will trigger business development on the island for locals in more ways than one, helping individuals and families develop a sustainable future for themselves.”

He said LMALA would continue to work with all project stakeholders to ensure local and joint venture businesses continued to prosper.

Newcrest Mining Limited spokesman Joe Daimol said the relocation by Nasfund had brought superannuation services closer to the people.

He encouraged workers on Lihir Island to make use of the products offered by Nasfund, especially those provided by Nasfund Contributors Saving and Loan society (NCSL).

He also thanked the Tengawom clan for making available the premises for Nasfund to move into and operate from.

Clan chairman Patrick Labiongis welcomed Nasfund to the new premises and said more improvements would be done to the facilities to help better serve the entity and its customers.

