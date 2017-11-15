Nation rallying behind Kumuls, State says

THE Government says national support for the PNG Kumuls remains strong for the match against England, although no travel package has been organised for fans wanting to cheer the team on in Melbourne.

Vice-minister for Sports Wesley Raminai said the nation was fully behind the team. He was reacting to a call by rugby league fan Kossy Sosoro, a sponsor of the game at club level, for the Government, Air Niugini and Oil Search to organise travel arrangements to Melbourne on Sunday.

Sosoro believes that crowd support for the PNG Kumuls can boost their morale at the AAMI Park.

“We did it nicely at home, and it can be repeated away as Tonga did against New Zealand last Saturday,” he said.

In the other quarterfinals, Australia plays Samoa, Tonga meets Lebanon and New Zealand clashes with Fiji.

Like this: Like Loading...