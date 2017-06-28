Nawaeb’s Labuta councillors assist polling officials

COUNCILLORS in the 14 wards of Labuta LLG in Nawaeb have taken a positive role by assisting polling officials.

Ward Nine councillor Giamiti Sua said yesterday that the councillors were instructed to assist the officials since polling began on Saturday.

He said since voting began, no major incidents except for one or two minor ones happened but security personnel had them under control.

At Ward 11 on Monday, a person, under the influence of alcohol, was removed by the scrutineers who then caused a fight with a candidate’s supporters but police brought the situation under control.

The person was allegedly trying to vote twice after removing the paint on his finger with lemon juice, Sua said.

Polling was suspended for two hours before it was completed in the afternoon.

Sua said truckloads of supporters of a candidate were also seen on Monday at Ward 11 trying to intervene, but security personnel on site intervened. He said the delays that polling officials encountered were because of voter timing, weather and minor commotions.

“Otherwise, it is all good and the polling was done on time and finished on time as scheduled.”

Sua said eligible voters missing out on the electoral roll should not be repeated.

“It is each individual’s right to vote and have their say in the type of leadership that they want.”

