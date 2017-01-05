NCC must come clean on appointment of casual staff

THE letter to the editor by AK of Port Moresby titled, “Acting exec has no right” (The National, Jan 3), has prompted me to add to the issue here.

AK of Port Moresby is right by saying that the statements from the acting executive director of the National Cultural Commission (NCC) are premature and ill-conceived.

The acting executive director was a casual himself as a senior ethnology researcher grade 14, with the Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies, before being politically appointed by the minister for tourism, arts and culture.

He is not supposed to be on the Alesco Payroll System on a permanent executive level 4 position.

He has no substantive position and payroll file number.

He was a casual.

How did he made himself permanent and paid at executive level 4 from the Alesco Payroll System?

The person who facilitated that is a casual staff clerk, who is also on the Alesco Payroll System and paid as a senior researcher in ethnology.

How did this casual staff clerk, who was on a grade 8 position, become a permanent officer, registered and paid on Alesco Payroll System at senior researcher ethnology grade 14? Who recommended and approved all these?

This has to be investigated by the Chief Secretary and chairman of the NCC board and the Secretary of Personnel Management immediately.

And the minister must be made aware of this.

He shares the same office with NCC.

He can easily ask the acting secretary finance and management to provide the NCC’s payroll prints from August 2016 to January 2017 for him to check and verify these allegations.

If this is true, the acting executive director and his senior researcher ethnologist must be reprimanded and face disciplinary charges.

Whistle Blower

Waigani, NCD

