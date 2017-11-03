NCD invited for anti-violence walk

BY REBECCA KUKU

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has invited everyone in Port Moresby to join him on Sunday for a walk against violence.

The walk will be dedicated to gender-based violence (GBV) and will start at 5am at Murray Barracks and will finish at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

Parkop urged everyone to join the walk and make a strong statement against violence.

Parkop is inviting staff of government departments, the private sector, churches, non-governmental organisations and the public to join him for the walk.

He said the walk against violence was part of the NCD Commission’s contribution towards creating awareness for the 20 days of human rights and activism.

“We will be emphasising more on gender-based violence,” Parkop said.

“Violence against women is an ongoing issue that has affected and continues to affect women around us.

“I am inviting everyone to come and walk with us against violence on Sunday.

“Now is the time to stand up.

“We cannot remain silent about it.

“This is our opportunity to make a stand and send a message to the perpetrators that enough is enough.”

Parkop called on men and boys to come and be a part of the walk as GBV affected their mothers, sisters and daughters.

“We cannot develop the city if our mindset is not changed,” he said.

“We can build roads, we can build infrastructure, but if our mindsets are not changed, we will never succeed in developing our nation.

“GBV is everyone’s business so come and walk with us.”

