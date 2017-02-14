NCSL lauded for relocation

THE Nasfund Savings and Loans Society has been commended for bringing its services to the people on Lihir Island in New Ireland.

Anitua Radial Drilling Services’ accountant Margaret Rei thanked the society for relocating the Lihir branch office to a more convenient and centralised site in the town.

Rei said staff from the nearby companies and Anitua Construction in town were happy to receive NCSL services.

“This is now very convenient for all the members and the general public to receive service at our doorstep,” Rei said.

“The online member and employer portal makes it very easy for myself and my employees to access the service.”

Client service officer Francis Navir said: “Our relocation has also boosted our membership growth because we have brought the services to our members.”

Rei was impressed with NCSL’s employer and member online portal.

