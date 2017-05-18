NDC seeks Manam info

By NAOMI WASE

THE Government has allocated K31,000 for the evacuation of Manam islanders and is awaiting more information from the Madang government on how to assist further.

National Disaster Centre director Martin Mose said the Government gave K31,000 last week for the evacuation of the islanders to the mainland, and to pay for food and other supplies they needed.

“We still need an update from the Madang government to know how many are still on the island and how many are yet to be evacuated so that we can assist them better,” Mose told The National.

Two Rabaul Volcano Observatory technical staff have been sent to the island to assess the eruption of the volcano.

The latest eruption was on Sunday evening.

“The risk level (of the volcano) is in Stage Three now which requires voluntary evacuation to be carried out,” Mose said.

He said Dugulava villagers had to be evacuated first because they were exposed to lava and ash from the eruption.

Mose said the Madang government should be providing regular updates every day.

“We don’t have to remind them,” Mose said.

“The longer they leave in care centres and move from one place to another, will need more funding so we need to be updated.”

