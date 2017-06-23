NEC’s decision will improve heath service

THE provision of almost all types of healthcare services is an important humanitarian function of the government, its development partners and the subcontractors who are involved in the procurement and logistical support of medical supplies because healthcare is a basic and essential human need.

In PNG, the provision of healthcare services is administered by the Health department and its subcontractors.

NGOs (non-governmental-organisations) and church-run-organisations also administer specific healthcare services such as testing and treatment of TB (tuberculosis) and HIV/AIDS (Human Immune Virus & Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) and counselling of PLWH (People Living with HIV/AIDS) and victims of domestic violence.

In addition, donor agencies donate funds under their respective international development aid/grant programme to counter fund the national government’s annual health budget.

Perhaps the concerted efforts of the national government and its development partners have been ongoing for decades but it has been accompanied by the abysmal failure of the healthcare system to incorporate a visible, efficient and transparent system.

Worse still, many healthcare facilities throughout the country have adopted common internal operational policies such as ‘…no medical supplies for prescribed outpatients’.

Despite these issues, the commitment of the O’Neill Government in 2012 to introduce the

free healthcare policy remains a legacy issue which is commendable.

If given a 100 per cent commitment, it will complement well with the government’s free education policy thereby, allowing a visible and tangible development outcome in PNG.

However, the recent NEC (National Executive Council) decision to the healthcare system like broadening the ToR (Terms of Reference) of contractors who are involved in the procurement and logistical support of medical supplies will incorporate a visible, efficient and transparent process thus improve the provision of healthcare services throughout the country.

Mike Haro

