We need a leader with a heart for poor people

I am Jerry Kende, one of the youth educators who currently reside at Joyce Bay in the Moresby South electorate for more than 25 years.

I want to empower and encourage all my youths, families and friends all around Moresby to choose a God fearing candidate who has the intellectual capacity with brilliant ideas to run the entire NCD to the new standard of life style.

Choose the leader who has got the heart for his poor people.

Now it’s time for us to elect a leader who will lead us forward with new visionary and vote out all the corrupt past Government and the recycle ring leaders.

We’ve had enough of living in poverty.

Jerry

Joyce Bay

