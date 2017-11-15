New club to choose players from carnival

THE Eastern Papua Carnival is identified as one avenue for player selection for the Eastern Stars FC in the National Soccer League.

The NSL franchisewas signed over to the Alotau District Development Authority, under which Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Alotau Charles Abel together with other MPs and the provincial government will fund and support the teams.

Following the announcement on Saturday at the Bisini Colts Oval, Abel said the idea to take over the Eastern Stars FC was to push for a Milne Bay team in the NSL, and move on through the ranks with the ultimate aim of playing in the Oceania’s Cup.

“Alotau was running our tournament for 10 years now, we have some success stories like the Red Ants and the Eastern Stars, but we are still struggling,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...