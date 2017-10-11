New Ireland village receives clean water, proper toilets

MORE than 1000 people in Kabil village in Central New Ireland now have access to clean water and proper toilets, thanks to a project recently completed by Lihir mine operator Newcrest under the Government’s tax credit scheme.

A statement from Newcrest Lihir said the completed water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) project was officially handed over to the village in a ceremony recently.

The Kabil WaSH project is part of a community-based water and sanitation programme rolled out by the New Ireland provincial government (NIPG) in partnership with Newcrest Lihir, under the tax credit scheme.

Other Newcrest tax credit scheme projects have helped improve education, health and road infrastructure in New Ireland, with over K85 million invested in the scheme since 2011.

In financial year 2017, Newcrest invested K23 million in tax credit scheme infrastructure projects.

Kabil village is the third WaSH project to be completed in the province, and involved constructing 25 rain water catchments and 125 latrines (pit toilets) over a nine-month period, at a total cost of K846,000.

It was a timely Independence Day gift for the people last month.

Lihir’s previous WaSH projects were at Huris and Nokon villages.

New Ireland Provincial Government’s mining, lands and commerce director, Brian Hosea urged the people to take ownership of the new facilities and use them with care.

He said the province was privileged to receive such services.

