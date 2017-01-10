New medicine for asthma

THE Modilon General Hospital new asthma medicine and management plan will be rolled out in health centres in the province this week, Dr Rebecca Heath says.

Heath told The National the “steroid preventer inhaler” if used every morning and night could help prevent asthma attacks. It means asthma patients would make less visits to the hospital and spend more time with their families.

“There have been no adverse reactions and we have given out over 100 spacers to patients so far,” she said.

“We are planning on rolling out an asthma education programme and support for health centres in the province by taking spacers and steroid inhalers out to them.”

Medical Services director Dr Vincent Atua said this was the first time this approach of asthma management was used in the country.

“Each year 250,000 people die early from asthma and most have preventable risk factors,” he said.

“It is really hard for most people to come to the hospital. We want their asthma better controlled so that they do not have to come to hospital as often.

“We also want people and their families to know how to treat an asthma attack as this can save a life.”

