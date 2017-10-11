New police post to help address law, order issues

A NEW police post will be built at the Sialum Government Station in Tewai-Siassi district of Morobe to deal with escalating law and order problems.

Morobe police commander Supt Augustine Wampe revealed this last week when giving updates on police work around the vast province.

A similar police post was built at the Morobe Patrol Post, on the border of Morobe and Northern early this year to discourage sea piracy.

Wampe said a number of houses for police officer were being constructed and a police station would be built later.

“Sialum is a very important government station but in the past it did not have a police station,” he said.

“Opportunists have taken advantage of this and have caused law and order problems.

“Police officers from Finschhafen normally respond to law and order situation in the area because it shares border with the district.

“But we are now in the process

of building a number of houses for police officers who will be based in the area.”

Wampe said the Fisika (Finschhafen, Sialum, Kabwum) region of Morobe was a strategic area in terms of policing and he was keen to see a police post there as soon as possible.

Post-election violence in the Finschhafen and Tewai-Siassi districts had a lot of concerns from the authorities and members of the public, prompting the commander to send in 10 policemen from the provincial police headquarters to deal with the problems.

Wampe said policemen would be initially based in Pindiu in Finschhafen but would travel extensively throughout the Fisika region on request by local authorities.

