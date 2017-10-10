New service giving customers ‘best gig in town’

UNLIMITED calls is a main feature of the 1Tok Plus Combo plans launched yesterday, according to Digicel PNG chief executive Valde Ferradaz.

Ferradaz said this was based on their subscribers’ overwhelming feedback on the need to talk more through the voice call service.

“We are all about keeping people connected to people and things they care about most,” he said.

“Our all-new 1Tok Plus Combos are quite simply the best gig in town because they come jam-packed with all the stuff that customers have been asking us for and telling us they want.

“We want to thank customers for taking the time to give us their invaluable feedback and are delighted to be able to act on it and bring super new levels of value to our customers. We’re committing to keep listening and keep delivering.”

The 1Tok Plus plans include one day for K5, seven days for K20, and 30 days for K50 packages.

They allow subscribers free calls and free Facebook with additional data and texts as part of the package.

The Digicel 30-day 1Tok Plus Combo comes with Unlimited Digicel Talk, 500 MB data, an additional Free 500 MB of Facebook, WhatsApp calling and 500 texts.

Digicel customers can subscribe through the My Digicel app or dial *675# to purchase the plans.

Like this: Like Loading...