NFA launches website

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

A WEBSITE has been launched for the purchase of services and products online regarding two fisheries events this year.

The events are the Pacific tuna forum and trade conference and the Pacific seafood and technology exposition.

NFA managing director John Kasu and board chairman Job Pomat launched the website to facilitate the payment, promotion and marketing of services and products in the two events.

They will be in Port Moresby from Sept 12 to 14.

NFA’s provincial support and industrial division executive manager Welete Wararu said: “The idea behind the exposition is to bring the technology which Papua New Guineans and Pacific islanders can actually adapt to. We have got good response already from Taiwan, Australia, we are hoping to fill 20 booths.

“We have 54 spaces available. People can start registering through the link that INFOFISH has actually developed for us.”

NFA managing director John Kasu said the expo would look at various sea foods. The World Tuna Day will be held on May 2.

