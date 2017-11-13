NFA plans to develop Voco Point waterfront

THE National Fisheries Authority will develop the Voco Point waterfront in Lae to cater for those in the small to medium enterprises in the fisheries sector.

It will become the landing area for fishermen from the maritime provinces.

Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Patrick Basa said they needed the backing of the government to facilitate and deliver such a large investment.

He said the project when completed would help groups venture into the fishery industry.

He challenged coastal people who only fish for consumption to venture into the commercial side of it to see the benefit it could bring to their communities and families.

He told the Morobe people that he would support and promote the fishery industry in the province.

Basa said his office was looking at promoting fishing cooperative societies in the province and revive those that had been abandoned to supply enough to meet the demand.

“My office will assist these groups with boats, engines and other fishing accessories to encourage the fisheries business,” he said.

The in-land fish farming is also another area that the Fisheries and Marine Resources department is encouraging and people must take advantage of this also. He said the ministry was building jetties around the country to support the development of the fisheries industry.

