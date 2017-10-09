NIP governor wants people to embrace development

Governor Sir Julius Chan is urging the people of New Ireland to rise up, be confident and embrace the changes and developments for their and their children’s good.

Sir Julius was talking to members of the New Ireland and East New Britain provincial government delegations in Kavieng last Friday.

“We signed the memorandum of understanding between the two provinces on benefit sharing from deep sea mining which is expected to start in early 2019 because we are two provinces with a common goal, shared vision and the hope of improving the lives of our people now and in the future”, Sir Julius said.

“It is a significant day today and I am overwhelmed by the support you have shown us. Your presence means we are not playing monkey, our provinces are serious and I look forward to making come true what we have fought for a long time — full autonomy.”

The governor urged people in the province to be positive moving forward into the future and not to fear the challenges ahead.

“Yes, we have challenges and obstacles along the way but we have come so far and we will not stop.”

Sir Julius assured East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga that during mining operations by deep sea mining developer Nautilus Minerals, New Ireland would get 75 per cent of the royalties and ENB would get 25 per cent.

“This is an understanding that when your time comes for mining in your waters, you will give us our 25 per cent,” Konga said.

“New Ireland is our ancestral home and we share and have a lot in common. Our culture, customs, traditions, beliefs are alike. We even share the same border and same ocean, so we are connected in more ways than one. So today I can assure you that we will keep part of our bargain when it is our turn.”

