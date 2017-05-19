NIP police report ‘low key, quiet’ campaigns

POLICE say election campaigning in New Ireland has been low-key and quiet.

Police commander John Midi said candidates were going about their campaigning quietly.

At Lelet ward this week, he saw villagers quietly waiting for candidates to visit them.

“The province has not been witnessing the usual fanfare and drama involved in campaigning,” he said.

“No issues have been raised with and among candidates and police have not attended to any election-related crimes.”

Midi said 282 officers would be engaged in security operations.

He has submitted a budget plan to the Electoral Commission to cover resources and logistics.

Police will need dinghies to reach the outlying islands.

Midi hopes that some funding will be provided to help police provide security.

He plans to also approach the New Ireland provincial administration for funding support.

Midi appealed for common sense to prevail among the people saying the general election comes every five years.

He urged people to pick leaders who will serve their interests.

