No improvement in health despite funding

Over the past few months, the Health minister and secretary downplayed the status of medical supply in the country.

They continued to confuse the public despite the seriousness of the issue.

Various reports have surfaced in the media on the acute shortage of medical drugs faced across the country.

Medical supplies is one of the most corrupt aspect of our health systems that the Health Department has not got it right yet.

Under the previous government and secretary, a ministerial taskforce on medical supply was instituted that made very clear recommendations on revamping the whole system.

However, only some aspects for improvement are attempted but the corrupt elements of the supply chain has not changed.

The O’Neill government has made health a policy priority and has spent over K5 billion between 2012-2016 for free universal primary care and subsidized specialist care.

Health also receives increase donor funds from DFAT, Global Fund, GAVI, ADB, World Bank and others.

All those funding and technical support has not translated into any observable health outputs and outcomes.

PNG continue to struggle with infectious disease of poverty like TB, HIV, diarrhoeal diseases, high infant and maternal mortality.

Overall, our health system has not improved over the last five years when current government committed more funds compared to past governments when health financing was very low.



Wekilofo Digani

NCD

