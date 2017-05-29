No need to tell every one what you’re doing

KELLY Naru thinks that entities such as government agencies who don’t pay tittles and offerings are stealing from God.

That is misleading.

Stop adding additional unbiblical information to the Gospel.

Paying tithes is a personal relationship between God and man. It happens in secret.

We must be mindful of people and politicians who publicly announce how much they give to God because they want others to look up upon them.

Such people will not receive any blessing from God because they have already been paid in full through the compliments they receive from the public.

If you want to perform your religious duties, do that in private so that not even your closest friend will know.

Kerry Naru, let the pastors preach and not you.

Noel Carlos Naku

Boroko

