No results without action

If you are in a position of power and influence than you have the means to deal with the issues facing our people.

And dealing with those issues needs action and not just words.

When we say that some things need to be done, it is important to go out and do those things instead of only saying it and then not doing anything.

Many of the issues facing our people exist because we don’t go out and do things that will help; we spend too much time talking and not enough time actually doing something to fix those problems.

The bottom line is this: People in positions of authority have to stop talking and start doing.

We cannot produce the results without action.

Neven Amugl

Chimbu (Kerox)

