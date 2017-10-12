No testing for typhoid offered

I AM surprised to hear that the government has restricted the checking of blood samples for signs of typhoid.

Bringing my daughter to a health centre in the Highlands last week I explained to the health workers that the girl was treated for malaria but still feels weak and sick.

Noticing the symptoms of typhoid I requested the health workers to do a blood test for typhoid.

Surprisingly, I was told that the government has restricted the checking of blood samples for signs of typhoid. If this is true then can someone confirm or deny the claim? How can we confirm the illness and apply the correct treatment for typhoid?

What is the reason behind the decision? How can we test for typhoid now? Please clear the air.

Victim of decisions

