North Fly people, vote those who can deliver

PEOPLE of North Fly, it’s a week or two away, before you cast your vote.

Ask yourself has North Fly developed in terms of infrastructure, education and health.

Roads and bridges are no way near any mining township in the country, and Ok Tedi mine is just in the heads of North Fly.

Candidates should be carefully screened with their profile and background of qualifications and no matter whether they are in opposition or government, every Member of Parliament has the right to talk to get services to their electorate.

North Fly is the least developed District in the country.

I urge all the voters not to vote for family related candidates but for those who can deliver.

Oriinings Ketwande_Alzii

Ningerum District, North Fly

