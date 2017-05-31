Northern police issue warning to betel nut traders

By HELEN TARAWA

BETEL nut traders travelling into Northern are warned of heavy police operation along the Morobe and Northern borders.

Police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari issued the warning following recent confiscation of drugs from betel nut traders along the coast.

Gerari told The National that two Highlanders were arrested by sea police and charged with drug trafficking by sea.

Police also confiscated 3.5 grams of marijuana from a dinghy.

Gerari said marijuana was now being exchanged with bags of betel nuts and it was difficult for police due to the lack of logistical support, especially fuel for dinghies.

“This is a warning to all Highlanders who are using dinghies to ferry their drugs to the coastal areas: do not do it because you will be treated harshly if caught,” Gerari said.

Meanwhile, police in Northern have stepped up in their pre-election operation by setting checkpoints at airports and seaports.

Police are also keeping an eye out for liquor smuggling.

Some liquor outlets have been checked and more than 1200 cartons of beer were confiscated.

Like this: Like Loading...