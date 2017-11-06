Northern squad to get barracks

By BUSTIN ANZU

THE Northern mobile police squad will have its barracks built at Gusap Downs, Ramu, under a tax credit scheme, Police Commissioner Gari Baki says.

Baki was overwhelmed by the support from Ramu Agri-Industries Ltd during its ground-breaking ceremony at Gusap on Thursday.

Baki said it would be beneficial to all parties, the company, police and stakeholders. “This will now be the Northern mobile group headquarters that will be located in a strategic position and their response time will be minimal while assisting to free up spaces for police housing in the command” Baki said.

“Once when we shift all our mobile squads to the new location, their houses would be utilised by other sections.

“This would be great as there is a shortage of houses for police.”

