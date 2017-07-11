Do not blame the government

FRIENDS, be informed and be aware that this is not first time for us the Papua New Guineans to cast our votes in this country called a Christian country.

The country that is known for preaching the Gospel.

We have many churches in this country but yet we are hell bent to corruption.

That is why they rated us one of those most corrupt country in the world.

We accept bribes in any form and still call ourselves Christians and PNG citizens .

Don’t blame the government for not providing services as expected because who did the choosing?

You and I. We chose these unqualified leaders through our evil desire for a very cheap bribe, the same old mistakes we have done some years ago was repeated.

That is the only way we are killing our country so the equation is completed by us and we get the unqualified leader in there.

Therefore, friends, if you have chosen using your will power then you are good but if you go by your tribesmen or through bribery or other dirty ways than your answer is an unqualified leader.

First timer in politics

