Not sure about student’s rep Rapa

I agree with former University of Papua New Guinea president, Kenneth Rapa, for putting his hands up to ride in the paddock.

It brings me back in the year 2000 elections in Western Highlands Governor Tom Olga.

He managed to lead the entire province but lacked intellectual experience and was dropped and never heard of any more in Western Highlands politics.

As Papua New Guinea’ university’s main campus student representative, the whole population of this country were closely monitoring you from day one of the student unrest up until now.

Your actions and speeches during the time of unrest was uncalled as far as the majority of the parents of the students were concerned.

You were hiding among your cronies for your own greed and the bulk of the student population were deprived under your leadership.

Can you remember the man who was behind your school fees for you to become such betrayer?

How much destruction to lives and properties were caused under your leadership?

Nothing is hidden in the eyes of the Creator.

Mark Talipa

G4S Lae

