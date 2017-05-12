NRI slams Minister Allan’s statement

THE National Research Institute says a statement by Minister for Lands and Physical Planning Benny Allan failed to answer the concerns raised by its think-tank over the Konebada Petroleum Park economic zone in Port Moresby.

The NRI team consisting of Lucy Hamago (research project officer), Belden Endekra (senior research officer), and Logea Nao (research fellow) said there could be a scam affecting customary landowners and the business community along Fairfax Harbour. It starts with Puma at Napanapa on the West and ends with Motukea and Edai Township towards PNG LNG site – the Konebada petroleum park.

Nao yesterday said it was unfortunate that the statement made by Allan had avoided the issues raised.

“This is part of the ongoing Port Moresby LNG corridor project,” Nao said.

“That project focuses on promoting orderly development in Port Moresby and the LNG corridor on this side of Port Moresby. And so that is the reason we have done this article. “The press statement released by the minister in response to the original article appears to be a whitewash. The implications of declaring the land as an economic zone and parking it under a questionable organisation are significant.”

