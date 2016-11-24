NRL raises its voice against violence

Former NRL player Alan Tongue, along with representatives from the family and sexual violence action committee and the PNGRFL, are in Port Moresby to launch the ‘Voice Against Violence’ campaign today.

The announcement comes off the back of the NRL increasing its commitment, funding and education throughout Australia earlier this year to help eradicate domestic violence, via the game’s ‘Voice Against Violence’ programme, of which Tongue is a lead ambassador. The ‘Voice Against Violence’ programme is an education programme developed in consultation with expert partners in domestic violence cases and is aimed at informing and empowering young men and women to stand up, speak out and take action against domestic violence.

The programme will see increased efforts and workshops throughout PNG to spread the message that violence of any kind was not accepted.

NRL Pacific programmes manager Michael Asensio said the partnership was another step in the right direction for rugby league using its voice for good among Pacific communities and to create change for the better.

“Domestic violence is an issue throughout Australia and the Pacific and through the power of rugby league, we want to make sure that communities know the right thing to do — and that is to stand up, speak out and take action to stop it in its tracks,” Asensio said.

