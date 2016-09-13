NSL licensing deadline at hand

THE Papua New Guinea Football Association secretariat has called on franchises that are interested in participating in the National Soccer League’s 2016-2017 season to submit their expression of interest for club licensing before the new closing date, tomorrow.

NSL competition manager Simon Koima, pictured, said forms were available and clubs who fulfilled the registration requirements would be granted licences.

“All clubs applying for club licensing must meet all requirements and forward all the originals (documents) to PNGFA office before 4pm on Wednesday,” Koima said.

“We will issue licenses to clubs who fulfill all requirements.

Only licensed clubs will be allowed to compete in the new season.”

Koima said licensing was an integral part of building a stronger football programme.

The Fifa club licensing system requires clubs to commit to standards and principles in five key areas:

Sporting criteria — clubs must have a youth development programme and promote fair play;

Infrastructure criteria — clubs must have an adequate venue for fans and media;

Personnel and administrative criteria — clubs must have qualified coaches, medical staff and professional management;

Legal criteria — clubs must adhere to international statutes with fair and transparent ownership and management;

Financial criteria — clubs must be independently audited.

The National Soccer League has started to produce the desired results after a decade of existence with multiple title winning club Hekari United now joined by the Lae City Dwellers as the elite franchises.

For more information Koima can be reached on 323 2591.