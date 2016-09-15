NSW U16 to play in Aroma

AN Aroma Coast Under-16 schoolboys side will welcome the New South Wales Academy U16 in Port Moresby for a friendly match next Wednesday.

Former Southern region development officer Ripa Kalamo confirmed the friendly match saying his executives from the Aroma Rugby Lague Association would take the NSW schoolboys upon their arrival on Saturday and travel to Aroma Coast.

Kalamo said the NSW juniors and Aroma sides would not only play rugby league but be involved in some educational activities as well.

“We will involve both teams in some coaching clinics, cultural exchange – traditional way of preparing dishes, planting 1600 mangrove trees along the coast and participating in canoe racing,” he said.

Boroko Motors helped the Aroma officials with three 15-seater buses to take the NSW U16s where they will spend four days with the Aroma schoolboys and officials.

After the friendly match, the Australian school boys team will be taken back to Port Moresby for their main game, against the PNG U16 side as a curtain raiser for the Prime Minister’s 13 between Australian and PNG on Saturday Sept 24.

