Oceania sport education workshop beneficial

TERENCE Touhik, pictured, a participant in the Oceania Sport Education Programme (OSEP) described its workshop as refreshing.

The workshop was jointly hosted by the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee and High Performance Sport PNG.

Tuohik was among a group of 15 participants representing triathlon in Papau New Guinea to attend a Community Coaches and Officials (CC&O) course last week from Jan 25-27 at the Aviat club in Konedobu.

“Thank you to the facilitators for the great effort to have the workshop arranged,” a grateful Tuohik said.

“Thank you to the presenters for the fantastic effort. Very happy I attended it.

“That was refreshing as I learned a lot.”

Tuohik, a technical official for Triathlon PNG said.

The CCO aims to educate coaches and officials at the grassroot level to better coordinate and manage the sports clubs that they are involved with.

“It’s a boost, helping me organise community events especially sporting ones.

“The modules learned were simple sports-oriented and easy to follow.

“This benefits sports and these workshops should be done in all provinces to achieve better results,” Tuohik, who is a PE teacher at Marianville Secondary School, said.

Tuohik is the coach and president of Marianville triathlon club.

