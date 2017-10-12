Official praises teachers in remote areas

Teachers in remote areas become a jack-of-all-trades in the communities they are serving in, says Bulolo school inspector Mufuanuc Zurete.

Zurete said teachers in most remote parts of the country were a shining light in their communities. He said they became carpenters, nurses, peace officers, accountants and pastors, among others.

“When there is a conflict, they become mediators, and treat the sick and wounded in rural areas,” Zurete said. “Teachers sacrifice a lot to serve in most remote parts of the country to make nobody become somebody.

“They are the engine room for students’ learning.

“They make learning happen.

“Without a teacher, people in remote places around the country will remain uncivilised.”

Zurete said teachers were committed to seeing transformation in rural societies and must be respected.

