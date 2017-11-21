Oil palm industry grows, new project launched

THE East New Britain Resource Group is taking the oil palm industry to new heights following the launching of a new project in the Bitapaka local level government in Kokopo.

The multi-million kina Bitapaka Mope Zone oil palm project will see a 1000-hectare oil palm estate developed, creating jobs for the people of ENB.

Group chief executive officer Eng Kwee Tan said the company could probably develop another 2000 to 3000 hectares. The Group through its subsidiary Tzen Niugini Limited has invested more than K1 billion in the province.

Tan said his company had so far planted on 60,000 hectares of land, with one fully operational mill and one still under construction.

“My company takes a holistic approach to oil palm development in East New Britain,” Tan said.

“We have helped enhance East New Britain’s commerce and industry, created multiple job opportunities for locals, trained locals for skilled and supervisory positions and created multiple local entrepreneurs who own spin-off businesses.

“With the Bitapaka Mope Zone project, East New Britain is set to gain more.”

Tan said oil palm development had its problems.

“My company greatly considers all environment and social issues when we undertake any project,” he said.

“Careful studies are undertaken considering social, environmental, development and health risks before we embark on any project.”

