Old court building demolished

By DEMAS TIEN

A building that used to house the Waigani District Court in the National Capital District is being demolished to make room for a new judicial complex.

Magisterial Service staff at the Waigani District Court have moved to a temporary building next to the National Library.

Committal court cases, traffic cases and Grade five court cases have been conducted at the temporary court building.

The relocation of the court from the previous building to the new building was done last month.

The new building will be used for the next three years.

It has four courtrooms, separate holding cells for male and female detainees, a big office space for registry staff and separate toilets for males, females and persons living with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the Magisterial Service in National Capital District is planning to build a court complex to accommodate all levels of the magisterial court.

The complex will be a four-storey building to be funded by the Australian government.

The land court, juvenile and family courts (which are currently held at the Port Moresby District Court), summary offences court at the Boroko district and the committal court and traffic court at the Waigani District Court, are all expected to be accommodated in the proposed complex at Waigani.

