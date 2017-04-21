One thorough check on PMVs is enough

THE Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary will be out in full force to ensure there is minimal trouble throughout this period.

To avoid inconvenience to everyone when passengers are ordered out of PMVs for searches to be carried out at every checkpoint; police should issue check pass at the first point.

That PMV should be allowed through the rest of the check

points.

During a recent trip from Goroka to Lae, a full check was conducted at Korefegu by Goroka-based police followed by one Kainantu and then at Yonki.

Appreciate the time and effort put in by the boys in blue but the task is only a repeated one causing inconvenience to the travelling public thus require some corrective measures such as check point pass in place to be issued .

Akaiya Eomu

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...