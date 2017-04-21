O’Neill has done extremely well as PM

IN the history of this country, Peter O’Neill has proven himself beyond reasonable doubt that he is not only the best Prime Minister but his success dwarfed every other previous prime ministers.

Regrettably many do not share the same view.

The O’Neill Government has resourced every district and province substantially under its DSIP and PSIP programmes – which has changed much of the rural settings.

If you see nothing happening in your electorate or province, ask your governor or open member and they will tell you where they spent your money.

We need political stability to successfully host the APEC 2018.

We must ensure that he continue for the next term to complete what he started as well as doing other things long expected to change the country’s socio-economic landscape.

Samson Wena

Kerowagi, Chimbu

