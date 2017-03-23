Onion farmers receive payment

By TONY PALME

AROUND 200 bulb onion farmers in Mul in Western Highlands have been paid K4902 at their village for their produce.

The Elgem Lutheran bulb onion farmers sold 55 bags to the Kome Agricultural Services Ltd. They were connected to the buyer based in Port Moresby by the Fresh Produce Development Agency.

Principal director of the buyer company John Mebil thanked the farmers for their hard work and encouraged them to grow more quality onions.

“Money is in the soil. If you concentrate your efforts and time with the soil, money will come looking for you in your garden,” Mebil said.

He said Western Highlands had fertile soil which could produce quality bulb onions and garlic.

Mebil gave K1000 as tithe to the Lutheran pastor and the congregation.

The farmer’s group chairman Jacob Simizi thanked the agency for providing training and materials for planting.

“This activity is to improve the cash economy of our rural families. Today the efforts that we’ve put into the soil is paying off. We thank God for helping us with the trainers and buyer,” Simizi said.

FPDA national bulb onion programme manager Wayne Powae said bulb onions were in high demand.

