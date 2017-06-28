Ops run smoothly in Hela

By Rebecca Kuku in Hela

A delay to the start of polling due to late confirmation of ballot boxes and a petition by the candidates were minor hiccups in Hela’s polling, now 80 per cent completed.

The remaining 20 per cent for the rural areas was expected to be started on today.

Provincial police commander Michael Welly described the election in the province so far

as successful and without much trouble.

He said a few incidents involving candidates and security were able to sort it out.

“We started polling late in Hela,” Welly said.

“Polling was delayed because the electoral officers had failed to confirm the ballot boxes during the weekend.

“Then on Monday, candidates gave in a petition to the electoral commissioner which caused another delay.

“But the electoral commissioner responded and was able to iron out some of their concerns.

Welly said all the ballot papers were being transported into the police station and would be locked in a container until counting started.

“We’ve completed almost 80 per cent of polling in the province without much trouble,” he said.

He said that the remote areas which made up the other 20 per cent of the Hela province would host their polling today.

Polling officers, polling items and security teams were airlifted into the remote areas in the province.

