Orchids kitted out for World Cup

THE Oil Search Papua New Guinea Orchids fly to Sydney yesterday ready to play England in their opening Women’s Rugby League World Cup on Thursday.

The side were presented their playing kits by Oil Search managing director Peter Botten, pictured.

The presentation was witnessed by PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka, the chief executive officer Reatau Rau, the full coaching staff and senior Oil Search management and staff at their company’s corporate office in Sydney.

Botten said when presenting the jerseys that the sponsorship of the orchids and their participation in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was the beginning of a new partnership and a long journey for Oil Search, the PNG Rugby Football League and the women’s rugby league.

Chairman Tsaka thanked Oil Search for partnering with his team to advance women’s rugby league in the country.

Tsaka said the sport was a good platform to address other issues in the country, and he was thankful of the support from Oil Search and other sponsors. He said the Oil Search PNG Orchids were not in the competition to make the numbers but to win it.

Orchids captain Cathy Neap said the team was grateful for the support from Oil Search because rugby league had opened doors for them.

Neap said many of the players came from challenging backgrounds and rugby league was one avenue that was providing them that opportunity to make a positive difference in their communities.

Fixtures: Thurs, Nov 16 – PNG v England; Sun, Nov 19 – PNG v Canada; Wed, Nov, 22 – PNG v New Zealand.

