Orphans get help

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

A Port Moresby-based charitable organisation is arranging to take on two orphans from Manam Island after reading their story last week.

The National published the story of Julie Clemence, a 14-year old girl from Dugulava village and her younger sister Grace, who lost both their parents in the 2011 eruption, and are now living with relatives.

“We saw the story of the two kids that appeared in Monday’s paper and we would like to help them,” Life PNG Care Director Collin Pake told The National last Friday.

He said Life Care Centre PNG would need their relatives to fill in a consent form before the girls could be sent to Port Moresby

“Our contacts in Madang have talked with their relatives and they have agreed so our team will be in Madang next week to have them sign the consent form.

“Once they (Julie and Grace) are here we will put them on rehabilitation and close-monitor programmes to get the girls back from whatever trauma they are going through.”

He said after they have recovered, they would go to school.

“We have our education programme here called the Strongim Pikinini education programme and we have sent 108 children to school under this programme.”

Julie has been affected by her parents passing and left school at the age of nine.

She said she could not concentrate because so many things have been going through her head.

Julie and Grace would join the 300-plus children at the Life Care PNG accommodation for orphans.

