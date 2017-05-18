Overcrowding was the reason for break out

Please allow me to support the executive officer of Correctional Services Commissioner Chief Superintendent Richard Mandui on his comments in The National yesterday (May 16) on Page 3.

This is very true because those detainees with minor cases arrested by the police and dumped into the prison are causing overcrowding and that is one factor that causes mass break-outs.

Police officers must do their work to conduct proper investigations and provide necessary documentation and evidence to clear off the cases to free up space taken by detainees.

Let CS officers manage only the serious or major offenders.

Odox BCP Bade

Goroka

