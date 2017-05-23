Palm oil firm contributes K1.5 billion to PNG economy

NEW Britain Palm Oil Ltd (NBPOL) has contributed significantly to rural development through the public-private partnership and community service through its tax credit scheme in West New Britain.

The oil palm company has been serving PNG and the Solomon Islands since 1967 and contributing over K1.5 billion to the national purse. This venture still stands as the most successful agriculture model in PNG history.

This was made known when the company started its golden jubilee celebrations with the branding of its anniversary logo on the Air Niugini F70 aircraft to mark its birthday.

General manager Harry Brock said Hoskins Airport and Air Niugini has played an immense role in the company’s history not only by making it possible for employees to travel for duties but also by transporting the world renowned ‘Dami seeds’ to other parts of the country and the world setting a record quantity if 195 million seeds since 1975.

“This has commenced a long and rewarding partnership between NBPOL and Air Niugini and we are privileged to have our logo on this national flag carrier, an idol for the nation,” he said.

Providing employment for over 23,000 people in West New Britain, Milne Bay, Ramu Valley, Northern, New Ireland and in the Solomon Islands, the company remains the largest employer in the agriculture sector.

It was the same F70 that was named Hoskins and branded with the 7th Grassroots PNG Games logo to officiate its role as the games’ official carrier.

Like this: Like Loading...