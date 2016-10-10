Panthers happy with how 2016 season transpired

RICHARD Wagambie’s Paga Panthers executives organised an event last Saturday week on the outskirts of Port Moresby to acknowledge their players that took part in this year’s competition.

Paga Panthers were the runners-up in the Port Moresby rugby league competition whiched last month.

In attendance to the club’s presentation day were all the teams – A grade, women’s and Under-20 – as well as former players, sponsors and support staff.

Club patron Richard Wagambie, wife Jacqueline and 2016 Digicel Cup star Charlie Simon and Hunters staffer Roger Laka were present.

Patron Wagambie thanked all who have contributed one way or another to the club.

He congratulated both the A grade and Women’s for making the grand finals and he was confident about the future of the club.

“Paga won several PRL awards, best coach, highest points scorer, club of the year and women’s player of the year, which is something to be proud of,” Wagambie said.

Awards: Player of the Year – Stanford Talita; Best Forward – John Jerry; Best Back Sparrow Thomas; Players’ Choice – Mark James; Most Improved – Max Laurie; Coach Acknowledgement – Israel Steven (Men’s A Grade).

