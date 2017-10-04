Papaka, Kempa start well

By HENRY MORABANG

LAST year’s grand finalists Papaka and Kempa started their campaign on a high note with two wins on day one of Hekari Central Cup competition yesterday.

Premiers Papaka thrashed Keapara 7-0 in the midday clash and in the afternoon they defeated Kamali 4-1 to head pool one.

In pool two, 2016 runners-up Kempa from Kalo village, hammered Koupa 7-0 and later beat newcomers Koita FC 5-0.

Tournament coordinator Paul Isorua said the two teams “are on fire and out to show that they mean business”. He said Papaka, which has players from the National Premier League coached by David Aua, were dominant .

Kempa, led by Kepo brothers, Ati and Kolu plus Karo Iga, proved too strong for their opponents, and lead their pool after day one of the tournament.

Isorua said the matches ran smoothly except for two late comers — Gemo and Alukuni.

“The technical meeting agreed to include them in today’s draw so they will bring the number of teams to 12 as in last year’s competition,” he said.

The tournament ends with the grand final on Friday.

Day one results:

Pool 1 – Keapara 2 CVA Beky 2, Kamali 1 Moukele 1, Papaka 7 Keapara 1, CVA Becky 7 Moukele 0, Papaka 4 Kamali 1; Pool 2 – Koupa 4 TLV Rotweliers 3, Lalaga 3 Koita FC 3, Kempa 7 Koupa 0, TLV Rotweliers 3 Lalago 0, Kempa 5 Koita FC 0.

