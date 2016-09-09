Parade national flag only: Parkop

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has urged people in Port Moresby to fly only the national flag during the Independence Day celebration.

“This is our national capital and we should only fly the national flag as it is our national day,” Parkop said.

He appealed to the “patriotic spirit of our people” to reserve Sept 16 “for PNG”.

Vendors in Port Moresby have been selling provincial flags too in the streets since Monday.

Parkop said the provinces celebrated their provincial days in Port Moresby and were encouraged to display their flags.

“When it is PNG’s day, we (should) all show respect and don our national colours and (display) our national flag only,” he said.

“This is our independence (anniversary) and let’s all be proud as one people, one nation and one country by raising just one national flag,” Parkop said.

He said there should be no “division” among people on this day because they came from different provinces.

Port Moresby residents will be treated to a street festival from the Hubert Murray stadium to Paga Point.

“This event will happen over three days from the 15th to the 17th. Students will march, there will be a circus, traditional and contemporary performances will also take place,” Parkop said.

There will be a music concert at the Sir John Guise Stadium Friday night next week.

“The competitors will include the legendary band from West Papua – the Black Brothers and the Black Sisters – the CHM bands and local artists,” Parkop said.

