Parents should be responsible for fees

Please allow me to air my views on the PNC-led government’s free education policy.

Since the instigation of this policy there has been a lot of people expressing their dissatisfaction and equally satisfaction of this policy.

I write in response to ‘Free education policy a big push for PNC’ by Odox BCP Bade, Goroka in The National yesterday (May 8).

Odox BCP Bade expresses his gratitude towards the PNC-led government for their free education policy because it has helped towards the education of his four children in grades 10, 9, 2 and 1 and shows his support for the PNC Party for a second term in parliament.

I want Odox BCP Bade to sit down and seriously think about the consequences of this so-called free education policy.

First of all, nothing these days is for free and it is very important to note that when something is free there is always a catch somewhere.

This money has to come from somewhere to pay for your children’s fees the misconception with free education and free health care is that those programmes are not free – the tax payer is responsible for your children’s fees.

You and I and every other working class citizens of this country are paying for your children’s fees.

And to put the icing on the cake for you, it is totally unfair for people such as myself who does not have school age children but still contribute towards the education of your children through that gimmick policy.

You should be responsible for your own children and not the government or other citizens of this country.

Gabriel

UPNG

