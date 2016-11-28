Parindali hails firm’s new CEO

CHAIRMAN of the Hides Gas Development Company Ltd Tuguyawini Libe Parindali has congratulated John Gethin-Jones on his appointment as chief executive officer of the Anitua Group of Companies.

Parindali, pictured, said Gethin-Jones, in his role as the Group general manager of Nationwide Catering Services (NCS) played a key role in the growth and success of Hides Alliance Group of which he was a director.

“He made Nationwide Catering Services and Hides Alliance Group become model catering companies,” Parindali said.

The Hides Alliance Group is a joint venture between Nationwide Catering Services and Hides Gas Development Company Ltd.

It provides catering and camp services to the ExxonMobil PNG Ltd camps in the PNG LNG project.

Parindali also paid tribute to outgoing chief executive officer of Anitua Group Collin Vale, who he said brought the Anitua Group “to where it is now”.

He said Vale’s hard work to put in place proper systems and processes, health and safety and compliance measures and quality control in the day to day operations of Anitua Group of Companies had paid off immensely.

“Now Anitua Group is a model landowner company doing jobs performed by most established companies in the country,” Parindali said.

“Landowner companies have the capacity to build on their businesses but the developers must give them the opportunity to prove themselves.

“The challenges faced by Anitua Group in securing contracts with Newcrest are the same we face with the companies operating in our area.”

