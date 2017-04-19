Parkop has done a commendable job

The 2017 election is around the corner.

In NCD, the contest for the Governor’s seat is very crucial for the nation because it is the capital city of Papua New Guinea.

I am appealing for NCD residents to think outside the box.

Think about every Papua New Guinean from the highlands to the coast lands to the islands when you vote because they also own this city just as much as you do.

Think about the children in all levels of schools all over this land.

You will be voting somebody to build a better city for them.

They are the ones who will inherit this city and this country in the future.

Vote for someone who can build a city our children can be proud of and in the future can hold their head high and say I am a Papua New Guinean.

I believe Powes Parkop has performed exceptionally well to stand out as the only person who is capable of building that city our children and children’s children deserve to inherit.

Let us preserve and maintain what is tested and proven to be true, honest and workable.

This time the “Walk for Life” couldn’t have been more meaningful than ever before.

Let us all walk with Governor Powes Parkop for the life of our children and the life of our future generations.

Let us vote him in again to give this nation a modern 21st century city.

H. Gor

